Friday, December 30, 2022 – President William Ruto has led Kenyans in mourning the death of Brazilian football legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento aka Pele.

Pele, 82, died on Thursday at the age of 82 at Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo Brazil.

The soccer maestro had been hospitalized at the facility on November 29, 2023, for what his medical team called a re-evaluation of his chemotherapy treatments, which he has been receiving since having surgery to remove a colon tumor in September 2021.

President William Ruto eulogized Pelé as a Global icon of sporting excellence and high athletic achievement and an inspirational model who encouraged young men to transcend their limitations and defy all economic, social, cultural and political barriers.

“His profile as a Global icon of sporting excellence and high athletic achievement was an inspirational model which encouraged young men to transcend their limitations and defy all economic, social, cultural and political barriers,” Ruto said.

“His legacy extends beyond the soccer pitch, the goals he scored and all his other exploits beyond soccer itself where his charisma and talent made wonderful things possible to authentic global leadership of a unique, talismanic kind,” Ruto added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.