Friday, December 23, 2022 – Narok County Senator, Ledama Ole Kina, has said President William Ruto is a brilliant political schemer who is outsmarting Azimio One Kenya Alliance in every political move he makes.

Commenting on social media on Friday after Ruto made 7 State appointments, Ole Kina said Ruto is 4 steps ahead of Azimio and if the coalition wants to compete with him in 2027, then they must change tack.

“The painful truth is! This guy William Ruto sees the game 4 steps ahead of us! He is outsmarting us in every move and if we are to win the next election we must change our plan!,” Ole Kina stated.

Ole Kina spoke moments after Ruto made new appointments in State corporations.

In the new appointments, President Ruto tapped Eng Michael Kamau to be the chairperson of the National Hospital Insurance Fund Board for three years.

Gen (Rtd) Julius Karangi was named the new chairperson of the National Council for Population and Development Board as he revoked the appointment of David Ngugi.

He further appointed Anthony Muriuki Munyiri to be the Chairman of the National Social Security Fund Board of Trustees, for a period of three years and revoked the appointment of Karangi to that position.

The President further appointed Job Chirchir to be the Chairperson of the Kenya Forest Service for a period of three years.

He named Faith Boinett as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Pipeline Company Limited and revoked the appointment of Rita Achieng Okuthe to that position.

Walter Nyambati was appointed the Chairperson of the Board of Geothermal Development Company. He was the UDA governor hopeful for Nyamira

Walter Raria Koipaton was named the Chairperson of the Kenya Wildlife Service Board.

