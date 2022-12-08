Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 8, 2022 – President William Ruto‘s administration has invited former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to Jamhuri Day Celebrations that will be held at Uhuru Park on December 12th.

Addressing the press on Thursday, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said that everyone is free to attend the ceremony because it is a public function.

Omollo said all those who are in Nairobi will be free to attend the event and those in other counties across the country will follow the event live from their respective homes.

“There was a question whether the former Prime Minister has been invited, this is a public celebration and everybody is invited to attend,” the PS said.

This comes moments after Raila cancelled his parallel rally that he had planned to hold at Jacaranda Grounds.

Raila, through his ally and Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, said that he will be away during Jamhuri Day.

The former Prime Minister has not met with President William Ruto face to face since the hotly contested August 9th Presidential election.

All attention will now focus on the Azimio leader to see if he will show up during the historic ceremony.

The Kenyan DAILY POST