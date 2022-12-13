Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 13, 2022 – Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, has revealed a scandal in the making in President William Ruto’s government.

This is after MPs were instructed to hire teachers in their constituencies.

A week ago, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) announced that it will employ 30,000 teachers who will work in primary and junior secondary schools.

Commenting on his social media about the recruitment, Alai said Ruto’s government has instructed MPs to personally hire teachers instead of TSC.

Alai termed this move by Ruto as cartelism of the highest degree.

“Every MP to employ own people? Cartelism!!,” Alai wrote on his Facebook page.

Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro and his Kabete counterpart, James Githua, have already called a meeting with unemployed teachers in their constituencies to register them.

Here are the advertisements by Nyoro and Githua.

