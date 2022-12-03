Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, December 3, 2022 – President William Ruto has appointed 12 individuals to the National Investment Council.

The 12-member team will be led by Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Paul Rushdie Russo.

Other members include M-Pesa Africa Managing Director Sitoyo Lopokoiyit, Twiga Food CEO Peter Njonjo, and tycoon Humphrey Kariuki, among others.

Ahmed Farah, Karen Taylor, Sarah Ochieng, Eva Warigia, Sheila Kyarisiima, David Langat, Tom Mulwa, and Francis Njogu are also part of the team

They will advise the Government and government agencies on ways to increase investment and economic growth in Kenya; as well as promote cooperation between the public and private sectors in the formulation and implementation of government policies relating to the economy and investment.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 26 (e) of the Investment Promotion Act, 1, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces appoint-Ahmed Farah, Karen Taylor….” Ruto said in Gazette Notice on Friday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST