Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, December 27, 2022 – Siaya Governor James Orengo has told Kenyans to prepare for the worst under President William Ruto’s leadership.

According to Orengo, life is about to get even more difficult for hustlers thanks to their choice of Chief Hustler himself.

There is nothing to celebrate since President William Ruto took over power more than 100 days ago.

Speaking in Bondo, Orengo revealed that Ruto’s decision to remove subsidies in almost all sectors of the economy is making life unbearable for the common man.

“The cost of living is going up. In the last dispensation under President Uhuru Kenyatta, there were mechanisms that were put in place to make life easier for the people and where citizens were finding it difficult to afford their daily needs, the mechanism of subsidies was introduced in many areas of our economy including fuel subsidy,” he said.

Orengo emphasized that governments are there to enable citizens to live in a safe and secure environment as opposed to oppressing them with things like the Hustler Fund which cannot make a difference.

“The hustler fund is a populist agenda, it’s not supposed to give people meaningful ways of trying to make lives bearable,” he noted.

“Governments are not there to oppress the people, they are there to make life cheaper and prosperous to the normal Kenyan people. Governments are there to enable citizens to live in a secure environment. And that is the same duty I have in Siaya,” he said.

He vowed to keep a keen eye on Ruto’s government to see if it will fulfill the promises it made of restoring the nation’s economy and make lives bearable for the people of Kenya.

“This journey is not going to be easy. We are therefore looking at the national government this year and next year whether they are going to be true to their word. We don’t want empty rhetoric,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.