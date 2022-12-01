Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 01 December 2022 – A lady has taken to TikTok to express regret after her marriage ended three months into it.

The lady who claimed that she was “stabbed”, further advised that one being pregnant does not mean they should marry whoever is responsible for the pregnancy.

See the montage she shared below.