Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, December 15, 2022 – Portugal have sacked Fernando Santos as their national team coach.

The 68-year-old manager led Portugal to the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar but they were eliminated following a shock 1-0 defeat against Morocco last Saturday despite being one of the favourites to win the competition in Qatar.

Santos had a reported falling out with Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo after his decision to drop him for the last-16 clash against Switzerland. That move was justified as Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos netted a sensational hat-trick in his side’s 6-1 demolition of the Swiss.

He had lost patience with the 37-year-old forward following his negative reaction after being substituted against South Korea during the group stage.

It was first revealed on Wednesday that the Portuguese Football Federation were considering plans to axe the coach following his eight-year stint in charge of the national team.

This led to claims that Ronaldo threatened to storm out of the nation’s World Cup training camp, which were criticised by the superstar, who alleged that “external forces” were trying to “break” the nation’s attempts of winning their first-ever World Cup.

The PFF have now decided to let the manager go and are now on the hunt for a new head coach ahead of the Euro 2024 campaign, according to football journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Santos, who was appointed to the role in 2014, led the nation to their first ever major international successes, winning the European Championship in 2016 and the inaugural Nations League three years later. He also secured the most victories by a coach in charge of Portugal.