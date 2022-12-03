Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 2, 2022 – Kanye west has revealed that pornography destroyed his family.

It’s not the first time the rapper and fashion designer has opened up on the effects pornography had on him.

Taking to Twitter on Friday morning, December 2, West asked the social media platform to take down all pornography content.

“The use of Porn destroyed my family but Jesus will heal everything” he wrote.

“Remove any and all forms of pornography from Twitter and every platform Pornography is the product of pediphilia When grown men look at porn they are watching someone’s daughter relive trauma for money” He added.