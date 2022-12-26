Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 26, 2022 – Renowned teenage preacher Reverend Victor Githu seems to be eating life with a big spoon, thanks to his thriving church ministry.

He took to social media and posted photos rolling in a Landcruiser V8 like a real boss.

He was being chaffered in the car as his congregants escorted him like a VIP.

The high-end vehicle was branded “Reverend Victor”.

See photos.

