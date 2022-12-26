Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>
Monday, December 26, 2022 – Renowned teenage preacher Reverend Victor Githu seems to be eating life with a big spoon, thanks to his thriving church ministry.
He took to social media and posted photos rolling in a Landcruiser V8 like a real boss.
He was being chaffered in the car as his congregants escorted him like a VIP.
The high-end vehicle was branded “Reverend Victor”.
See photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>