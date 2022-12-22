Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 21, 2022 – Ayanda Muponda, a popular Zimbabwean socialite and Twitter user has been convicted and jailed for selling sex toys.

Muponda, who traded the products on various social media platforms, was convicted for violating the Custom and Excise Act and exposing children to pornographic material.

Muponda was ordered to perform 640 hours of unpaid work after being jailed for 24 months by an Mbare magistrate.

The court suspended six months of the jail term on the condition that she does not commit a similar offence within the next five years.

The remaining 16 months were suspended on condition that she performs community service.

