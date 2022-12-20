Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 20 December 2022 – A popular Zimbabwean prophet is under fire from his followers over a false prediction of Sunday’s World Cup final result.

Prophet Tinashe Michael Sello of Christ Celebration International Ministries tipped people who bet in his congregation to place their bet on France.

He suggested that France would beat Argentina 1-0 to win the World Cup.

However, Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties.

His followers have started questioning the authenticity of his prophecies.

In a video circulating on social media, Prophet Sello, who calls himself The Ultimate, can be heard saying that Argentina would play a defensive game but France would penetrate and score one goal and lift the cup.

There were reports that Prophet Sello had closed his church following his embarrassingly wrong prediction.

Some of his congregants are now reportedly threatening to withdraw their membership from his church following his false prophecy.

