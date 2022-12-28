Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 28, 2022 – Pope Francis asked for prayers for former pope Benedict on Wednesday, Dec. 28, saying he is “very sick”.

Francis made the appeal at the end of his general audience but gave no further details.

Benedict, 95, in 2013 became the first pope in about 600 years to resign. He has been living in the Vatican since then.

Pope Francis said today:

“I would like to ask all of you for a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict, who, in silence, is sustaining the Church. Let us remember him. He is very sick, asking the Lord to console and sustain him in this witness of love for the Church, until the end.”