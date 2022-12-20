Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 20, 2022 – Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has jealously defended nominated Senator Karen Nyamu after causing massive drama in Dubai over renowned singer Samidoh with whom they have a relationship.

In a tweet, Khalwale asked those who are trolling Karen Nyamu for fighting for the love of her life to give her a break.

Khalwale, who has happily embraced polygamy, called out Samidoh, saying he was the one to blame for the fracas between his two women.

While terming Samidoh as a ‘young boy’ Khalwale said the Mugiithi singer was too young to not only have two women but to also manage them peacefully.

“I’m appealing to KOT (inflated as you are) to give Senator Karen Nyamu a break. Here is a young woman who loves her man but unfortunately the guy has no idea how to manage his wife. He ought to apologize for his ineptitude on matters of family. He is to blame. Polygamy is NOT for boys!” Khalwale said in a tweet.

Khalwale’s comments come just hours after Citizen TV and self-proclaimed president of the polygamy association in Africa Stephen Letoo advised Samidoh to treat both wives equally.

“Samidoh must treat both wives equally. No wife should be undermined. If he goes with wife A (Edday) to Dubai let him take Wife B (Karen) to Maldives failure to which the consequences should be better imagined than felt,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

Over the weekend, Karen Nyamu almost fought with Mugithi musician Samuel Muchoki, alias Samidoh’s wife, Edday Nderitu, in Dubai over the gifted musician.

