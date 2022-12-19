Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 19, 2022 – That President William Ruto means well for Luhyas and the entire Western Kenya region is not in doubt.

From the composition of his government to the development projects he has initiated in his first 100 days in office, Luhyas have been a part of Ruto’s bigger agenda.

This was corroborated by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who revealed Ruto’s frantic efforts to secure commercial flights to Kakamega.

While launching the maiden commercial flight from Wilson Airport to Kakamega Airstrip on Wednesday, Gachagua detailed that Ruto heeded Western Kenya leaders’ pleas.

However, to achieve that he would rush against time to ensure the project succeeded.

According to Gachagua, Ruto started reaching out to various stakeholders to ensure the airstrip was operational within the shortest time possible.

“The President went out of his way to contact an airliner to partner with the people of Western Kenya for this service,” Gachagua revealed.

Apart from Ruto engaging with the airliner, he also ordered the Ministry of Transport to work behind the scenes to facilitate the process.

“He instructed Transport CS, Kipchumba Murkomen, to liaise with other stakeholders to fast-track the project. His main concern was making the airstrip operational,” Gachagua revealed.

Western Kenya leaders urged the President to facilitate air transport to ease business costs by reducing distance and expenses incurred in transporting passengers and cargo.

According to Gachagua, Ruto has an ambitious plan to revamp the air transport sector in the country, with Kakamega Airstrip acting as the pilot project.

