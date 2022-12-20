Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, December 20, 2022 – Jubilee Party Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni, has warned that the involvement of Members of Parliament in the teacher’s recruitment process could be dangerous.

In an interview with TV 47 on Tuesday, Kioni who is also a former Ndaragwa Member of Parliament warned that the involvement of MPs in the recruitment process could lead to nepotism, tribalism and regional imbalance.

“This is a very dangerous re-introduction of nepotism, tribalism and regional imbalances and it is very easy to bring it in a very subtle manner,” he said.

Kioni said MPs are calling out unemployed teachers demanding their details in a bid to help them gain employment.

He said this involvement has never happened since Kenya got a new constitution.

“We have taken over this issue politically and we removed it from politics so that we can allow merit to apply,” Kioni said.

The official said the teacher’s recruitment process stopped being political to allow for recruitment by merit instead of favouring those politically correct.

“So that we do not have communities or those associated with the politicians of the day being favoured against those that may be in the field,” Kioni said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST