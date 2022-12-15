Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 15 December 2022 – Popular actress Trisha Khalid has reportedly been receiving a lot of flirting messages from politicians trying to woo her.

Speaking in a candid interview with TV host Cheptoek Boya, the pretty actress revealed that top Kenyan musicians also slide into her DM, hoping to sweep her heart.

Trisha narrated an incident where an influential Kenyan man wanted to send her money but she never responded.

Desperate to catch her attention, he used some of her close friends to try to reach out to her but she still turned him down.

“There is an influential man who wanted to send me money but I never responded. Then he mentioned guys close to me that he had sent to talk to me but I declined his offer,” she said.

Trisha further said that most musicians who slid into her DM with flirting messages ask her to be a video vixen in their music videos but she tells them that she is not a vixen.

On the issue of undergoing surgery to get a curvy body, Trisha insisted that her body is natural.

She said she got genes from her mother and also works out regularly, besides observing her diet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.