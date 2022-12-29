Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, December 29, 2022 – Constable Meshack Kosgei appeared before Mombasa Senior Resident Magistrate Rita Orara, over the murder of his girlfriend.

The policeman is accused of shooting his girlfriend, Emmely Musiza, and the mother of his two children on suspicion that she was having an affair with another man.

The deceased succumbed to gunshot wounds at Coast General Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit two weeks ago.

At the time of her death, one bullet was still lodged in her stomach.

Kosgei did not plead to the murder charges since he’s yet to undergo a mental assessment test.

Orara ordered the state to avail the suspect to Coast General Referral Hospital to undergo the mental assessment test.

The magistrate also issued orders to have the suspect detained at Shimo La Tewa GK Prison pending arraignment in court for plea taking.

The matter will be mentioned on January 16.