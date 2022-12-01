Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 01 December 2022 – Two suspected thugs were rescued from a mob by police in Manyatta, Kisumu County.

The suspects are believed to be behind housebreaking in the area.

Police recovered an assortment of household equipment and electronics including 84 mobile phones, 4 ipads, a DSTV decoder, 1 KPLC metre, 3 gas cylinders, 2 TV sets, woofer, a laptop among other items from the suspects.

The two, who had sustained serious burns, were rushed to hospital for treatment.

A third suspect escaped and is being pursued for arrest.

Police urged members of the public not to take the law in their hands, and instead present arrested suspects to police for further action.

