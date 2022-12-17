Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, December 17, 2022 – A police officer who has been charged with the murder of city lawyer, Willie Kimani, has begged for forgiveness saying he regrets his action.

Through his lawyer, Cliff Ombeta, Police Officer Fedrick Leliman said he regrets the brutal killing of Kimani, his client Josephat Mwenda and the taxi driver, Joseph Muiruri, in 2016.

“My lady, for the last six years he has been reflecting on the events of that day.”

“He regrets it ever occurred,” Ombeta said

During the sentencing hearing, Ombeta told Justice Jesse Lessit that Leliman is now a religious man after having studied several religious courses during his six years in remand.

Leliman is believed to be the mastermind in the murder of the young lawyer in 2016.

Other suspects are Leonard Mwangi, Stephen Cheburet and Sylvia Wanjiku.

The sentencing of the four suspects will be on February 3, 2023.

The Kenyan DAILY POST