Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – A 22-year-old woman, Bongiwe Praise Magwaza is scheduled to appear in Boksburg Magistrate’s Court, Gauteng, on Wednesday, December 14, facing a charge of murder.

Gauteng spokesperson for the Hawks, Warrant Officer Bonnie Nxumalo, in a statement on Wednesday, said that on December 2, Sergeant Kgopotso Ntsana, 34, stationed at Elsburg police station was murdered by his girlfriend, Magwaza.

The police sergeant was allegedly killed after a fight which had broken out between the two in Leo Makalapa, next to Windmill Park Estate in Boksburg.

“It is further alleged that during the dispute, Ntsana cut Magwaza’s hair then she disarmed, stabbed and shot him. She then fled to a ‘friend’s place’ in Germiston,” Nxumalo said.

“On Saturday, 3 December 2022 she returned to the house and found Ntsana’s body with a gunshot wound to the head then she informed her neighbours who alerted the authorities.”

Preliminary investigations led to Magwaza’s arrest at the crime scene and she initially appeared in court on December 7, where she was remanded in custody.

The matter was postponed to Wednesday, for further investigations.