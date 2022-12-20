Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, December 20, 2022 – Former Nairobi County Governor, Mike Sonko, has said police erred big time when they arrested the suspect who gouged out baby Sagini’s eyes last week.

Alex Maina Ochogo, who was on the run for days after he allegedly gouged out the eyes of a three-year-old boy was arrested Monday in Kisii.

He is in police custody and will be detained for five days pending investigations.

But Sonko, who spoke on Tuesday, said police ought to have killed the suspect on the spot and they should not have taken him into custody.

“I think IPOA should be disbanded or made functionless. Police officers are not given guns just to arrest or scare such people but to kill them on the spot,” Sonko said in a Facebook post

“He was arrested but shida police did not kill him…Huyu tutamfuata mpaka jela coz uko hakuna IPOA, he must feel the same pain.”

Sonko had earlier offered a personal bounty of Sh400,000 for any officer who would kill the suspect or a member and another Sh200,000 to any member of the public who provides leads on the whereabouts of the suspect.

The Kenyan DAILY POST