Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, December 7, 2022 – Police in Kirinyaga have launched a manhunt for a man who is suspected to have killed his elder brother after he found him “in a compromising situation” with their 17-year-old sister.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspect Bernard (31), arrived at their home in Chema village on Saturday and engaged in a brawl with his brother Samuel (37) over their teen sister.

DCI says that the brothers are suspected to have been in an illicit sexual affair with the minor.

“The deceased who also had a clandestine love affair with the 17-year-old and couldn’t come to terms with what he had witnessed, descended on his brother with fury, prompting a fierce fight that led to his demise,” DCI tweeted on Tuesday.

Their father, who reported the matter to local police, confirmed that Samuel was hit with a blunt object on the head, face and back.

He died while undergoing treatment at Karatina Sub-County hospital.

Subsequent investigations by detectives who visited the homestead revealed that Samuel had some time last year impregnated his step-sister but experienced a stillbirth in March this year.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.