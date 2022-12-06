Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, December 6, 2022 – Police are in pursuit of a man believed to have murdered a female nurse in Rod Kopany in the Homa Bay Town constituency.

Mary Kwamboka Ogechi, a nurse at a private facility in the area, was found dead inside her house on Sunday around 11 am.

The door of her rented house was locked from the outside. Her neighbour who was also a close friend was the one who discovered the body.

A police report indicates that the neighbour said she became suspicious on noticing that the deceased door had been locked from the outside.

Upon peeping, the neighbour recounted that she saw the lifeless body of the nurse lying in a pool of blood prompting her to raise the alarm.

Police suspect that the woman could have been stabbed the previous night by her boyfriend.

Police say the boyfriend has gone into hiding and can not be traced since the incident happened.

A kitchen knife suspected to have been used in the murder was recovered in the house.

The deceased body has been taken to Homa Bay County morgue.

