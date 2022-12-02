Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 02 December 2022 – Police officers at Isibania Police Station have recovered two sacks of bhang and arrested one suspect in connection to the haul after getting a tip-off from a member of the public.

The suspect was arrested along Motemorabu-Mabera road with sacks of the narcotic drugs that were fastened on a motorbike he was riding.

The estimated street value of the bhang is Ksh 420,000.

The National Police Service lauded efforts by the public in ridding communities of narcotic drugs and substances.

See photos.

