Monday, December 5, 2022 – Police in Busia County have put on notice sexual predators who are planning to take advantage of teenage girls over the December holidays.

Speaking on Saturday, Malaba officer commanding Station George Ouka said his officers will deal ruthlessly with sex predators who are planning to take advantage of small girls in Busia County.

Ouka made an assurance that all defilement suspects will be prosecuted contrary to the notion that the majority of the perpetrators buy their freedom and get released from police cells without facing the law.

He attributed the rampant cases of moral decadence among the teenagers and the youths in the sub-county to funeral dances popularly known as disco matanga.

“My appeal goes to the police and local administrators. Let us talk to our youth and discourage disco matangas within our area because these dances bring about defilement. If we join hands and go out to talk to our people these cases will reduce.

“To the boda-boda fraternity, I want to appeal to you that when you see this happening within your locality, feel free to let us know such that we can team up together and discourage it,” the police boss stated.

