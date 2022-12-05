Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, December 5, 2022 – Police officers in Barut, Nakuru County, shot dead a suspect beside his mother’s grave on July 14, granting him his last wish.

In an expose yesterday, Kevin Kipyegon’s uncle Stanley Bise, explained that his nephew put in the request after realising that he stood no chance of survival.

Kevin was among four suspects who were gunned down by police officers on the accusation that they had attacked a team patrolling the area.

“Kevin pleaded with them, telling them that if they really wanted to kill him, they should at least do it next to his mother’s grave. They granted the request and executed him,” Bise stated.

The distraught uncle insisted that at the time the deceased and his elder brother Dennis Kipchirchir were fished out from the home and executed, they were unarmed.

“These boys were innocent because the individuals who attacked the police would have been out on the road and not in their homes,” he stated.

An autopsy report conducted by pathologist Titus Kulungu revealed that Kevin and Dennis died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

Kulungu’s findings indicated that the four men aged between 16 and 23 stood no chance of survival given the precise entry point and exit wounds.

One of the other suspects, Collins Kipkorir, met his death just two days after his mother was laid to rest in Kericho County.

At the time, he was visiting his grandparents in Barut before being executed in cold blood in the house owned by Dennis.

Area residents have demanded for justice of the four young men. They called for the Independent Policing and Oversight Authority (IPOA) to bring to book the killer cops.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.