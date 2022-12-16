Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 16, 2022 – Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome has criticized the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) for criticising police work.

Speaking on Friday during a memorial service of police officers who died in the line of duty, in the last one year, Koome called the authority a group of busybodies as both he and Interior CS Kithure Kindiki urged officers to use their firearms to defend citizens.

Koome told off people calling for the arrest of police officers saying officers should not be attacked and fail to use their guns.

“The other day they said arrest 12 police officers.”

“The office of the IG will stand with you,” Koome said

“We had others in Mombasa Road wanatupiwa mishale.”

“Officer ako kazi yake anasindikiza pesa amepata barabara imefungwa.”

“Anaanza kutupiwa mishale na ako na bunduki.”

“Jameni kwani hiyo bunduki ni kalamu uandike nayo,” he asked.

Koome said police should use their arms to protect themselves, citizens and property.

“We shall not be intimidated.”

“We have a mandate to protect life and property.”

“I repeat, we shall not be cowards,” he said.

