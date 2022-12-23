Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 23 December 2022 – Yesterday, a multi-agency security team comprising NPS officers and KWS rangers acted swiftly and successfully recovered a vehicle reported to have been hijacked in Kwale County.

The occupants of the motor vehicle were traveling from Msambweni to Ruiru when they were allegedly waylaid by four persons armed with crude weapons who robbed them and took off with the vehicle.

On realizing that they are being pursued, the suspects abandoned the vehicle at Kuranze Area in Kinango Sub-County and escaped.

One of the suspects was later arrested at Nyango Area with assistance from Boda Boda riders and a phone recovered from him.

The vehicle has been detained at Mackinon Police Station.

NPS is appealing for anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the remaining suspects to share with the nearest police station.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.