Sunday, December 11, 2022 – The police in Nigeria have arrested a 75-year-old man, Isa Nana Okpoku, for allegedly raping his 4-year-old niece.

Police spokesperson, DSP Ramhan Nansel, in a statement on Sunday, December 11, 2022, said police operatives arrested the suspect in upon a report that was lodged at the Divisional Police Headquarters on Saturday at about 0800hrs.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect and his niece are both residents in the same house thus, he lured the victim into his room and willfully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her,” the statement read.

“The victim was however, rushed to the hospital for medical examination where the Doctor confirmed the hymen is broken,”

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Maiyaki Mohammed Baba has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the offence; upon conclusion, the suspect will be charged to a court of competent jurisdiction for prosecution.”

