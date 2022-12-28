Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, December 28, 2022 – Police in South Africa have arrested three suspects including an ex-girlfriend for the alleged murder of a 35-year-old man, Kiwiet Makangeni Mokoena and his pregnant partner, Nokuphila Dladla, 29.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, who confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday evening, December 27, 2022, said the suspects, aged between 30 and 32 are facing three counts of murder, kidnapping and house robbery among other possible additional charges.

The couple was reported missing on the 15 December 2022 in Vanderbijlpark. Various units of the police that include Crime Intelligence, Hawks, Gauteng Provincial Investigation Unit, Sedibeng K9, SAPS Vanderbijlpark and SAPS Heidelberg were mobilized to search for the victims.

A thorough search and investigation led to the arrest of three suspects in Heidelberg and the discovery of the bodies in an open field in Heidelberg on Friday, 23 December 2022.

The suspects are expected to appear before Heidelberg Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 28 December 2022.