Saturday, December 31, 2022 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli has savagely attacked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his supporters for criticising President William Ruto’s government.

Speaking on Tuesday, Atwoli, who was supporting Raila Odinga during the August 9th Presidential election seems to have changed tune and is now supporting Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration.

The septuagenarian urged Raila and his rambunctious supporters to give Ruto time to implement his manifesto and stop shouting like madmen in the streets.

Atwoli further blamed the current economic woes on the ongoing Russia /Ukraine war and urged Raila and his supporters to give the Head of State time to stabilise the economy.

“I want to urge my opposition brothers to give Ruto and his team time to revive the economy and move the country forward,” Atwoli said.

Atwoli spoke a day after Raila Odinga claimed Ruto had done nothing in his 100 days in office.

The Kenyan DAILY POST