Thursday, December 22, 2022 – University of Nairobi don, Prof Herman Manyora, has said President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, need more time to accomplish what they promised in their manifesto.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Manyora said the challenges Ruto met upon ascending to power were too much.

“You might want to give him time because the challenges are too much,” Manyora said.

He said the duo did not anticipate what they found and that running the government is difficult.

“I also believe that these people did not expect what they found in terms of they did not know that running a government was this difficult,” Manyora said.

The seasoned analyst further urged Kenyans to give the duo more time to straighten things out as they are still learning how to run the government.

“They are still finding their space. They are still learning the ropes. You might need to give it some little time,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.