Thursday, December 8, 2022 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has urged President William Ruto not to support the formation of the opposition leader’s office, saying this will be massaging the ego of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

In a social media post on Thursday, Ahmednasir who has been christened Grand Mullah in legal circles said Raila Odinga was unsuitable for office because he was defeated in the election.

“H.E @WilliamsRutoplease drop this nonsense of “Office of Opposition Leader”.It is a constitutional heresy. Runners-up in a Presidential contest go home. His party becomes the opposition in Bunge. Kenya MUST stop this silly mania of trying to quench Hon Raila’s legendary lust for power,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

Ruto and his close advisers want to create the opposition leader’s office with all instruments of power.

However, since the creation of the Office of the Leader of Opposition will affect the structure of the Executive and the composition of Parliament, the country may be forced to go for a referendum.

