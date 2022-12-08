Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 8, 2022 – A section of Luo community leaders has urged former Prime Minister Raila Odinga not to incite them against President William Ruto‘s leadership.

The leaders led by former Kisumu Town Member of Parliament Anthony Nyadhi Odhiambo, asked Raila Odinga to accept the results that were announced by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati and stop inciting Kenyans.

Nyadhi urged Raila to accept the fact that he was thrashed by Ruto during the August 9th Presidential election since servers were open and the election was declared free, fair and verifiable by all agencies that were monitoring the election.

“Stop separating us from President William Samoei Arap Ruto by inciting us. We are healed, and ready to work with the current administration. Please, don’t take us back to where we were,” Odhiambo said.

“Everything was open to both teams. Why don’t you want to accept that you’re defeated by William Samoei Ruto,” Odhiambo added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST