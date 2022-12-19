Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 19, 2022 – President William Ruto has been told to avoid developing a friendship with Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli because many Kenyans will hate him.

Speaking on Sunday, former Presidential candidate, George Wajackoyah said Atwoli has no political stand and Ruto should avoid him like the devil.

Atwoli can’t stand before Luyhas and tell them that we need unity when he has been standing with Raila and all of a sudden he has jumped ship. We shall never follow that example,” he said.

“Mr. President please remove Atwoli away from you, he is going to smear dirt on you that will make us hate you permanently.”

Wajackoyah said Luyha leaders should instead unite to develop the communities in Western Kenya.

He said Atwoli is not and will never be part of the Luhya community.

Wajackoyah spoke two weeks after Atwoli met Ruto and vowed to work with the Kenya Kwanza government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST