Sunday, 18 December 2022 – Police officers in Kisii are searching for a gang that kidnapped a 3-year-old boy and gouged out his eyes before dumping him at the family’s banana plantation.

The gang is said to have kidnapped the child from his family home in Marani on Wednesday evening and held him for more than 6 hours, sending his family into a panic as they searched for the minor’s whereabouts.

The minor was rushed to the Kisii Eye Hospital after he was found with his face covered with blood.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has promised a reward of Ksh 400,000 to any police officer who will hunt down the gang members and kill them.

He is also offering Ksh 200,000 to anyone with information that will lead to the arrest of the gang members.

