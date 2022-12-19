Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, 19 December 2022 – An Uber driver is trending because of his good gesture after he returned a Samsung Galaxy Flip worth over Ksh 150,000 to an Indian lady.

He picked up the lady at JKIA and drove her to Kileleshwa.

She forgot the phone in the car but the Uber driver returned it.

However, there is a huge debate on social media after the lady rewarded him with Ksh 500 only.

Netizens claim the lady is too stingy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.