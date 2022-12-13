Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Tuesday, 13 December 2022 – Meet Emmanuel Wamalwa, a 32-year-old man captured in a viral video dragging a mchele lady to a police station in Kitengela after she drugged him.
Wamalwa is said to have trailed the lady after she spiked his drink and stole a colossal amount of money from him two weeks ago.
He bundled her into a Boda Boda and sandwiched between her and the rider, his towering frame scaring away onlookers.
The victim is a bouncer at one of the local entertainment joints.
