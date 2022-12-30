Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 30 December 2022 – Rogue police officer Meshack Kosgey attached at the Bamburi police station in Mombasa County shot his wife Emily Misiza four times after a domestic dispute.

Emily succumbed at the Coast general hospital where she had been placed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Preliminary police investigations indicate that Koskey shot his wife after he suspected that she was cheating on him.

He used a Ceska pistol which he had been assigned for official duties.

At the time of the incident, the pistol was loaded with 13 rounds of 9 mm ammunition, and one spent cartridge was recovered from the scene.

One of Emily’s friends took to social media to mourn her and revealed that she had opened up about her marital woes to him.

May her soul rest in peace.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.