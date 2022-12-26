Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 26, 2022 – Two people died while three others were left with serious injuries along the Narok-Bomet road while heading for Christmas.

According to the police report, the accident occurred after the ill-fated Mercedes Benz that the occupants were travelling in was involved in a fatal crash.

The vehicle rolled several times and when police rushed to the scene of the accident, they recovered a bottle of Red Label.

A young man identified as Clinton Obowocha was among those who were travelling in the vehicle.

He succumbed to his injuries.

Clinton graduated from Kisii University in 2019 and was very young in his career.

He died alongside his cousin.

May his soul rest in peace.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.