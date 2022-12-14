Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – A young lady was reportedly murdered after hosting a man at her house in Nairobi’s Pipeline Estate.

According to sources, the deceased lady identified as Charity Ngetha met a man at Club VIP along River Road and took him to her house for paid ‘hookup’.

The unidentified man reportedly murdered her in cold blood at night before fleeing.

Her body was found in her house with stab wounds.

Investigations have been launched to unravel her murder.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.