Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Friday, December 16, 2022 – Homa Bay Member of Parliament, Peter Kaluma, has said the Government should budget money for spouses of women Governors.

In a statement on Friday, the ODM MP said the Government allocates funds for the first lady and second lady and therefore spouses of Governors should also be considered.

“Why do men want to go to work without their wives?”

“We budget billions for the Office of the First lady and the wife of the deputy president, so why not for spouses of women governors?”

“We must fully accept women into the leadership space,” he said.

Kaluma also said Meru MCAs impeached Governor Kawira Mwangaza before she had established her County Government.

The MP alleged that Mwangaza was removed from office because she had threatened to expose corruption in the county.

“Has she even established her government to serve? As an Independent woman governor, she is being fought by the corrupt people,” he said.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi will convene a special sitting for the Senators to consider her impeachment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST