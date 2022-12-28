Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 28, 2022 – Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are no longer together weeks after being romantically linked.

Recall that the comedian and the model-turned-author, who split with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September, were first linked in November. They were photographed together at Knicks game that same month.

However, weeks after their romance made headlines, Davidson has been spotted several times with his “Bodies Bodies Bodies” co-star Chase Sui Wonders, while Ratajkowski was snapped with artist Jack Greer.

A source has now told Page Six their romance is over. “Their fling has moved into the friends zone,” a source tells us, adding, that that’s “fine with both of them.”

Ratajkowski was previously married to Sebastian Bear-McClard for four years, and the former couple share 1-year-old son Sylvester.

Davidson has a dated a slew of high-profile women including Kim Kardashian and Arianna Grande.