Thursday, 01 December 2022 – Terrified residents are hanging from their window sills as horror blaze tears through the building.

A high-rise apartment building in the Weiyang area of Xi’an, China has become engulfed in flames burning across multiple storeys, according to social media users.

Witnesses have posted about the fire on Chinese site, Weibo.

One person wrote: “Water and fire are ruthless, I hope you are safe! #Fengming Huafu Fire.”

According to reports, people have been seen trapped on a ledge as the fire tears through the building.

Pictures show smoke pouring from the building and rising high above the city.

Firefighters are still struggling to control the blaze.