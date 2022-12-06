Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, December 6, 2022 – Paulo Bento will be leaving his role as South Korea’s coach following his team’s elimination from the 2022 World Cup in the last 16.

South Korea was knocked out of the tournament after a 4-1 defeat by Brazil. Shortly after the defeat, the 53-year-old Portuguese tactician who has been in charge of the South Korea national team since 2018, said;

“I have just announced to the players and the president of the federation that this is a decision I took in September.

“It is set in stone and I have confirmed it. I have to thank everyone for everything they have done.

“From now onwards we have to think about the future. I’m going to rest and we have to see what will happen after I rest.

“We have to congratulate Brazil because they were better than us.”

Bento won 35 of his 57 matches in charge, but South Korea suffered a disappointing quarter-final exit at the 2019 Asian Cup.

He is now the third manager to leave his job after a World Cup exit following Roberto Martinez’s resignation as Belgium boss.

Mexico manager Tata Martino was also axed after failing to qualify for the knock-out round, losing out to Argentina and Poland.