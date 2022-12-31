Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, December 31, 2022 – Renowned digital strategist, Pauline Njoroge has revealed a nefarious plot by President William Ruto’s government of moving National Police Service (NPS) medical insurance from the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) and award the Sh 9 billion tender to a private entity.

In a long Facebook post on Saturday, Njoroge who is one of the fierce critics of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration stated that Ruto campaigned vigorously against state capture but is now practicing it by taking police health cover from NHIF to a private entity.

Pauline further asked whether the government supports the NHIF since the decision to move the police medical cover from it to another private entity, raises many questions and is reducing Kenyans’ confidence with the institution.

This is what Pauline Njoroge wrote on her Facebook page.

“The hasora government which during the campaign preached against state capture has seen it fit to move the police health cover from a government entity (NHIF) to a private entity. What monkey games are these? And if the government is not supporting NHIF, how will they build confidence and encourage citizens to take up the scheme? How will they compel other civil servants to continue with the compulsory contribution to NHIF? By the way during the campaign, what did Ruto promise Wananchi regarding NHIF?”

