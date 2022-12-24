Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, 24 December 2022 – Paul Pogba’s brother, Mathias, has been released from prison after being arrested and charged in September over an alleged extortion plot against his brother and former Manchester United midfielder.

Mathias Pogba’s lawyer Me Yassine Bouzrou confirmed his client’s release to Le Parisien and BFMTV, with the 32-year-old having been in pre-trial detention since his arrest.

An initial request for release had been denied back in September.

Four other people were also placed under formal investigation for extortion and criminal association.

Paul told police that the gang had been threatening him since March and were demanding £11m for ‘protection services’.

Paul reportedly paid £100,000 to the group to ‘save time’, after he was threatened by masked, armed men in a Paris apartment while on international duty – only to see another multi-million demand issued.

Mathias Pogba has insisted he is innocent, with his lawyer saying he is ‘a complete stranger’ to any extortion attempt against his brother.

Under the terms of his release, Mathias Pogba has reportedly been prohibited from contacting Paul and his mother. He has also been prevented from leaving France and using social networks.