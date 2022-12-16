Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Patakumi: Taking the Kenyan crash game market by storm.

A new crash game, offering excellent gaming experience, has been launched in Kenya.

Patakumi, the digital gaming platform currently taking the industry by storm, allows game lovers to share the spoils by multiplying their cash.

Unlike other platforms, patakumi has an auto bet feature on the site which enables you to schedule bets and earn money on the go.

“What makes the new betting firm different from others is that it reduces the waiting time for bets to settle, with bets settling after only 10 seconds,” says the company in a statement.

It adds, “An odds range of between 1.01 and 3,000 also allows punters to choose a multiplying factor with ease.”

The minimum stake is Sh10 which gives you the ability to make over Sh30,000 in just 10 seconds,” it adds.

“To register, punters will need to visit patakumi.com, click on the register tab and input their phone numbers and passwords. Punters can also deposit to the site by clicking a deposit tab on the site and will be able to cash out at their pleasure without waiting for the game to crash.” the company said in another statement.

How to Register

Proceed to https://patakumi.com/

Register/Login

Add your phone number

Create your username

Register and wait for a confirmation message via SMS

Proceed to access the site with ease.

How to Play

Enter your bet amount and click BET. You can optionally enter an Auto Cash out (x) value to cash out automatically after the graph reaches your selected odd.

Once the graph starts rising, click on Cash out @ x to cash out manually.

If the graph bursts before you cash out and before crossing your selected x factor, you lose.

Bet Amount

This is the amount you want to Bet with, e.g. Ksh10, Ksh100, Ksh500, Ksh800.

Cash out At

[Optional] Where the system should cash out for you automatically, e.g. 3.89.

NB cannot be left empty, type in a higher value and cash out manually or wait for the graph to cross your selected x factor for you to win.

Profit

The extra amount you make on top of your Stake

Win Chance

The probability of winning in relation to the Auto Cash out value.

How to Deposit

Click on deposit.

Enter the Amount and click on Lipa Na M-Pesa Online to wait for a prompt message.

Enter your M-pesa pin on the STK push send to your registered line.

Or go to M-Pesa

Lipa na Mpesa, Select Pay Bill

Enter business number – 7777775

Enter A/c number – Your phone number

Enter Amount e.g. 500

Enter your Pin and click send.

NB: You can use this method to deposit from a different number from the one you are registered with.

How to Withdraw

Click on the withdraw tab on the site,

Enter Amount and click withdraw.

20% of your winning amount is subject to Withholding Tax as dictated by the Income Tax Act

For more enquiries; 0703637127

Visit https://patakumi.com/ to play

Gaming can be addictive – Strictly for persons 18 years and above. Play Responsibly