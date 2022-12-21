Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 21, 2022 – A Ugandan pastor, Godfrey Kuteesa has said that a wise woman who is richer than her husband won’t give money directly to their children.

Kuteesa, who is “Passionate about Boys & Men’s Issue”, stated this in a tweet that is currently generating mixed reactions from Twitter users including Kenyans.

“In a home, where Mommy has more money than Daddy, a wise woman will do anything possible not to dominate the home. When kids want something, she’ll tell them “ask ur Dad”, and she’ll will secretly give Dad the money to meet the Kids’ needs. That’s a #WiseWoman ” he tweeted.

Responding to a tweet on Tuesday December 20, he added;

“The idea of showing kids that Daddy as the provider of the home is to help them emulemuate the old man. We teach daily that a father provides for a home. U want them to grow up seeing this in their father so they’d do the same. We’re what we see!!”